Burmans may offload stake worth ₹820 crore in Dabur1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 12:13 AM IST
Promoters of Dabur India Ltd may sell a small stake valued at ₹820 crore in the packaged goods company through a block deal on Tuesday, two people aware of the matter said.