Burmans to sell 25% stake in Aviva Life

The Burman family, which is actively seeking to grow its range of financial services businesses such as investment banking, mutual funds and insurance, has sharpened its focus on the FMCG business under Dabur India. This may see the family monetize stakes in certain businesses and mobilize the proceeds to expand the product range and boost Dabur’s FMCG businesses, which have received a thrust since the coronavirus outbreak last year.

