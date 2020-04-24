Business of nostalgia to grow in the post-Covid world, predicts Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often shares interesting posts, photos and videos with his 7.7 million Twitter followers. His latest post will trigger a sense of nostalgia and will take you down the memory lane reminiscing all those golden days. The industrialist shared a short clip that came with some 'heavy-duty nostalgia'.

With Kishore Kumar's famous song 'Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai' from the film 'Golmaal' playing in the background, the video is a collection of images of a whole range of things that most 90s kids would relate to. "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The video featured kulfi sticks, Parle-G biscuits, cassettes, landline telephones, Nataraj pencils, Kodak photo reels, Frooti, Lux soap, Nirma washing powder, jelly bellies, among other things. It also featured games like kho kho and chidiya udd, and wrapping notebooks with brown paper covers.

The business tycoon also revealed that his favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks.

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

The video had garnered 2.2K retweets and 11.4K likes. Netizens have flooded the comments section saying that they loved it. One Twitter user wrote, " ₹1 each. I hope you must have tasted these. Unforgettable days."

₹1 each. I hope you must have tasted these. Unforgettable days. pic.twitter.com/bRJFgm3U7N — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) April 23, 2020

Another user wrote, "That took me down memory lane! The one with the pencil and cassette is something only we can relate to!"

That took me down memory lane! The one with the pencil and cassette is something only we can relate to! — Rujuta Rammohan (@rujuta_r) April 23, 2020

Business honcho Anand Mahindra is very active on microblogging site Twitter. He shares something and it soon it becomes viral. He recently tweeted about the Reliance Jio- Facebook deal. "Jio’s deal with Facebook is good not just for the two of them. Coming as it does during the virus-crisis, it is a strong signal of India's economic importance post the crisis. It strengthens hypotheses that the world will pivot to India as a new growth epicentre. Bravo Mukesh!" Mahindra said in a tweet.

