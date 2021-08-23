Business resumption sustains pre-pandemic high: Nomura

Business activities resumption have continued to stay consistent, according to Nomura. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) stayed above its pre-pandemic level for a second week, rising to 100.8 for the week ending 22 August compared to 100.1 previously.

“While the NIBRI has reached its pre-pandemic level, Google mobility remains 13-14 percentage points (pp) below normal, suggesting further scope for the NIBRI to rise (by 2-3 pp), once mobility fully normalizes. A third wave risk remains, though August hasn’t seen a flare-up, and the vaccination pace has risen to 5.1 million doses per day versus 3.9 million in July," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura. Last week, business activity in India had exceeded pre-pandemic levels for first time, indicating a swift recovery from the second wave of covid-19.

According to Varma and Nandi, the continued recovery in the NIBRI in Q3, and the upcoming festive season in four quarter, the payment of dearness allowance arrears for public sector employees, ongoing vaccinations, easy financial conditions, and fiscal activism – all support their gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast of 10.4% year-on-year in FY22 (year ending March).

Nomura estimates Q2 (April-June) gross domestic product (GDP) growth contracted sequentially (4.3% quarter-on-quarter), but rose 29.4% year-on-year, above consensus (20.5%).

Mobility indicators continued to rise, with the Google workplace and retail & recreation index rising by 0.7 pp and 3.1pp, respectively, while the Apple driving index rose by 4.7 pp. Power demand contracted by 3.4% week-on-week, reflecting payback after two weeks of solid increases, while the labour participation rate eased to 40% from 40.4%.

Meanwhile, rating agency Icra said that roots of the economic recovery deepened in July with continued unlocking. It said that the year-on-year performance of goods and services taxes (GST) e-way bills, fuel consumption, electricity generation, output of Coal India Limited (CIL), vehicle registrations, domestic passenger traffic, etc improved in July compared to previous month.

Moreover, worsening in the annual performance of some of the remaining indicators such as the output of passenger vehicles (PVs), scooters and motorcycles, was primarily due to the unfavourable base effect.

“As the states started unlocking, the mobility for retail and recreation posted a sharp improvement from 60% below baseline at end-May 2021 to 23% below baseline by end-July 2021 (seven day moving average). Further, FASTag toll collections rose by 15.5% to ₹2980 crore in July while mildly trailing the record-high of ₹3090 crore in March," Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra Ltd said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.