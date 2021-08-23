Business resumption sustains pre-pandemic high: Nomura

“While the NIBRI has reached its pre-pandemic level, Google mobility remains 13-14 percentage points (pp) below normal, suggesting further scope for the NIBRI to rise (by 2-3 pp), once mobility fully normalizes. A third wave risk remains, though August hasn’t seen a flare-up, and the vaccination pace has risen to 5.1 million doses per day versus 3.9 million in July," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura. Last week, business activity in India had exceeded pre-pandemic levels for first time, indicating a swift recovery from the second wave of covid-19.

