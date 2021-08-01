"Every registered person, other than those referred to in the second proviso to section 44, an Input Service Distributor, a person paying tax under section 51 or section 52, a casual taxable person and a non-resident taxable person, whose aggregate turnover during a financial year exceeds ₹5 crore, shall also furnish a self-certified reconciliation statement as specified under section 44 in GSTR-9C along with the annual return on or before December 31 following the end of such financial year," the CBIC said.