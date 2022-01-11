NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday gave extra time to businesses for filing their tax returns and audit reports for the financial year ended 31 March, 2021, which were extended multiple times in the past.

The relaxation is given in view of the difficulties faced by businesses and professionals due to the pandemic and in electronic filing of documents.

Accordingly, businesses which were to file their corporate tax returns by 15 February and 28 February (those needing transfer pricing audits) respectively—both previously extended due dates--can now file their tax returns by 15 March, said an official order. Transfer pricing audits apply to multinational corporations having cross border transactions.

The order from the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that the due date for furnishing tax audit reports and transfer pricing audit report for FY21 would be 15 February.

Also, the due date for furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into international transactions or certain specified domestic transactions for which the already extended due date was 31 January is further extended to 15 February. Certain domestic transactions such as those between a unit in a special economic zone and those in a domestic tariff area are treated like cross-border transactions.

Experts said the government accepted requests for extension of due dates in view of rising cases of coronavirus infections. “This will come as a massive relief for corporate taxpayers. No relief has been extended to salaried class individuals and small non-auditable enterprises operating as individual/Hindu Undivided Family (HUF)," said Rajat Mohan, senior partner with AMRG & Associates, an accounting firm.

Since the extended due date for filing income tax return is now 15 March 2022, which is very close to end of relevant assessment year (AY) 2021-22, the government may not have scope for any further extension for such compliances for this year, explained Shailesh Kumar, partner at Nangia & Co LLP, a consultancy.

The government, however, did not grant relief from the interest chargeable if the tax liability exceeds Rs. one lakh. Interest for delay in filing tax return is levied at 1% a month. “Thus, if the self-assessment tax liability of the taxpayer exceeds Rs. one lakh, he would be liable to pay interest under section 234A of the Income Tax Act from the expiry of the original due dates," explained Rahul Singh, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann, a publisher of law books.

