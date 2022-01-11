Businesses given more time to file FY21 tax returns, audit reports

The government, however, did not grant relief from the interest chargeable if the tax liability exceeds Rs. one lakh. Interest for delay in filing tax return is levied at 1% a month. “Thus, if the self-assessment tax liability of the taxpayer exceeds Rs. one lakh, he would be liable to pay interest under section 234A of the Income Tax Act from the expiry of the original due dates," explained Rahul Singh, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann, a publisher of law books.