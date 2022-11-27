Businesses hope to cut cyber turnover by encouraging volunteer work

The work is done entirely online and is designed to proffer advice on technical, legal or marketing issues related to cybersecurity and responding to a breach, said Fabien Leimgruber, a senior program manager at CyberPeace. Nonprofits that receive the volunteer advice might have as few as five employees, or as many as 20,000, he said. And small outfits often have no IT or cyber staff at all, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}