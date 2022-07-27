Businesses get generous on CSR spends

As per official data from the ministry of corporate affairs, 9,374 companies have spent more than the prescribed amount on CSR in FY21, a 35% improvement over those who have overspent in the year before.
More businesses are spending on corporate social responsibility (CSR) above their mandated level even as those short-spending have come down sharply, official data for FY21 showed, indicating a sharp shift in the trend in corporate charity after the government introduced penalty provisions for defaulting on CSR and made rules flexible for extra spending.
The trend of businesses spending above their mandated level of 2% of net profit comes in the aftermath of the ministry of corporate affairs giving credit for the excess CSR spending which companies are free to adjust against their future spending obligation.
As per official data from the ministry of corporate affairs, 9,374 companies have spent more than the prescribed amount on CSR in FY21, a 35% improvement over those who have overspent in the year before. At the same time, the number of companies that have not spent a penny on charity decreased to 2,926 in FY21, a reduction of over 71% from 10,247 companies that did not loosen their purse strings for CSR in the year before, data showed.
The improvement in CSR spending compliance is seen across all parameters in FY21. The number of businesses that have spent exactly as mandated has seen an improvement of over 76% to 1,416 in FY21, while the number of companies that spent less than the prescribed amounts has fallen by 30% to 3,290 in the same period, data showed.
In FY21, over 17,000 businesses spent close to ₹25,000 crore in CSR, nearly the same amount that over 22,700 companies had spent in the year before.
The sharp improvement in CSR spending coincides with a major revamp in the legal provisions under which a penalty provision and more flexibility in annual spending along with greater accountability was brought into effect in January 2021.
The government introduced a penalty of at least ₹one crore for the defaulting company and at least ₹two lakh for each defaulting officer effective from last January after an amendment to the Companies Act was made in 2020 replacing a harsher imprisonment provision that was never implemented. In addition to that, sweeping changes to CSR rules were made. That included impact assessment of large CSR projects and more leeway in the utilisation of CSR funds in the spirit of ease of doing business.
That gave companies the flexibility to spend more than the mandated 2% of their net profits on CSR in any given year and the excess amount spent could be set off against the CSR spending obligation in future years, subject to riders. The idea was to enable businesses to fulfill the community’s needs in any given year. This flexibility is available in perpetuity.
Data also showed that large state economies Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi received a larger share of overall CSR spending by companies. About 21% of the overall CSR spending done in FY21 was by state-run companies, while the rest was by private sector companies. Major CSR spenders in the year were Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. and NTPC Ltd., showed data.