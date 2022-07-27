Businesses get generous on CSR spends

As per official data from the ministry of corporate affairs, 9,374 companies have spent more than the prescribed amount on CSR in FY21, a 35% improvement over those who have overspent in the year before. At the same time, the number of companies that have not spent a penny on charity decreased to 2,926 in FY21, a reduction of over 71% from 10,247 companies that did not loosen their purse strings for CSR in the year before, data showed.