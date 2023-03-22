Businessmen, dealmakers share top honours at Mint Investment Awards

The other award categories were ‘Best M&A deal of the year’, ‘Best private equity deal of the year’, and ‘Best startup of the year’. For these categories, Mint’s and VCCircle’s research teams scouted for the top five deals in each category by size. The editorial team also added one wildcard entry to each category to account for below-the-radar candidates who made significant breakthroughs in 2022. The jury then decided on the winner after deliberating on the complexity of the deal; economic and social impact of the transaction; profitability of the venture and its corporate governance quotient.