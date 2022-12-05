Business-software companies say customers are pulling back amid economic concerns
- Salesforce, Okta and CrowdStrike describe how clients are delaying certain purchases and becoming more cautious
Business-software companies say customers are being more cautious with their spending in response to a challenging economy, adding to the tech industry’s list of concerns.
Customers for companies such as Salesforce Inc., Okta Inc. and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. are taking longer to sign deals, and in some cases slowing their hiring plans as they try to protect their bottom lines, the software providers reported this past week. That trend has created a cloudy outlook for many in the once-booming business-software sector, which benefited from years of demand as customers looked to use the products to trim costs and maintain their businesses during the pandemic.
“Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in the market. It’s become more measured," Brian Millham, chief operating officer at Salesforce, said on an analyst call. Salesforce didn’t provide a revenue forecast for the next fiscal year, as it often does around this time, with Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver pointing to the “very unpredictable macro environment."
Salesforce said its business customers are adopting behaviors typically seen in an economic downturn, such as laying off workers, delaying hiring and slashing expenses in areas such as marketing. The San Francisco-based company, one of the largest vendors of customer-relationship-management software, said Wednesday that its clients in the tech, consumer-goods and retail sectors were pressured in the recent quarter, while the travel, hospitality and manufacturing sectors were among those showing more resiliency.
Meanwhile, Okta saw softening demand from small-business customers in North America as clients delayed purchases or re-evaluated their spending, Chief Executive Todd McKinnon said during an analyst call. Other customers doubled down on their investments with the company as they worked to consolidate their IT spending, he said, and the provider of identity-management software had one of its best quarters on record for large deals.
Still, Mr. McKinnon warned of “a global macro environment that we anticipate becoming worse before it improves."
Security-software provider CrowdStrike and cloud-software company Snowflake Inc. reported similarly worrisome trends from small businesses. Intuit Chief Executive Sasan Goodarzi had a different view, saying the provider of business- and financial-management solutions feels good about its small-business segment, though Intuit is still adopting a more cautious approach to the end of the year.
Investors reacted differently to the various quarterly updates, sending shares of Salesforce and CrowdStrike lower the past week, while lifting the stocks of Okta and Workday Inc. by double-digit percentages.
Box Inc. Chief Executive Aaron Levie said some customers are looking to the cloud-based content-management provider to help them pare their IT costs.
“When you look at their infrastructure cost, their content-management systems, their security technology, that’s a very, very potent value proposition right now," Mr. Levie said on an analyst call. “At the same time, in some specific sectors and environments, you could have customers not hiring as many people," which affects their software needs.
Box reported that some deals in the recent quarter were smaller than expected, or pushed out further, as some clients faced head-count reductions and budget constraints. “Everybody is dealing with the macro environment in different ways," Mr. Levie said.
CrowdStrike said increased uncertainty among its customers led to lower-than-expected annualized recurring revenue, a measure of new business added during the quarter. Customers in its smaller, non-enterprise accounts prolonged their spending decisions, stretching out how long it took to close a deal on average, CEO George Kurtz said.
“While sales cycles lengthened, we believe that [the] vast majority of these deals are not lost, just delayed," Mr. Kurtz said during an earnings call.
The strain on corporate technology budgets and growing economic uncertainty are hampering the tech industry’s momentum after the pandemic pushed businesses to adopt more digital tools. The tech industry is also grappling with falling demand for personal computers, a slowdown in digital advertising and weaker sales, leading some companies to lay off workers.
As a result, business-software providers are monitoring their own expenses.
Workday executives plan to pull back on hiring in the fourth quarter, which the provider of cloud applications for finance and human resources expects will help expand margins in fiscal 2024. Salesforce said it is benefiting from recent moves to pare its workforce costs and is continuing to review its real estate-footprint.
Okta said it would continue to benefit from recent moves to improve profitability, such as reducing hiring plans, rationalizing its real-estate footprint and focusing on its finances.
Executives at business-software providers have largely ditched their cautiously optimistic tone, compared with the sentiments they provided this summer, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy said in a research note.
“We don’t think any vendor will be immune as the weather worsens, and the focus will, appropriately, shift to what companies can better control and manage in the near term," Mr. Murphy said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text