Butterfly's merger with parent Crompton Greaves fails to gain nod
Despite holding a 75% stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi, the promoter --Crompton Greaves, failed to secure public investors’ approval for its proposed merger with the company.
Mumbai: The public shareholders of home appliances manufacturer Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, on Tuesday rejected a plan to merge the company with its promoter firm, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
