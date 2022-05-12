‘Buyers expecting fully loaded luxury cars’

There are multiple factors at play. Across all of our range, we are now following a strategy in which we say a luxury car has not only to offer the latest in technology and design but also needs to be equipped well. So we don’t offer what you consider ‘entry-level models’. In every range, we have fully equipped and loaded vehicles because that is what our customers expect. We also have a clear trend towards higher-end vehicles that our customers are looking for, so we make adjustments in our portfolio across price ranges to provide more features. On the one hand, that contributes, to some extent, to the price positioning following suit cross the portfolio, apart from inflationary pressures moving prices up. On the other hand, we see customers are preferring our top-end models, where the share of cars over ₹1 crore has gone up from 12% four years ago to almost 30% now. So, we have very strong growth. We believe this trend will continue to some extent. Whether the segment of ₹40 lakh- ₹50 lakh will be smaller or only the percentage in our portfolio will be lower, which I think is more likely, is something that is still developing. However, we expect growth in the segment above ₹50 lakh.