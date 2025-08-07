Buy-Now, Pay-Later App Is Unlikely New Player on Venezuelan Exchange

(Bloomberg) -- A buy-now, pay-later app that’s become a go-to in Venezuela for purchasing everything from clothing to tires is breathing life into the country’s moribund stock exchange as it seeks to ease the financing load of its merchant partners.

The app, Cashea, has grown into a much-used source of consumer credit in inflation-plagued Venezuela, where severe government restrictions on banks and credit-card lenders in recent years have choked off more traditional financing. Filling that gap, Cashea provides a platform for consumers to buy goods and services in installments with no interest. The company takes on the risk of missed payments and charges a fee to affiliated retailers.

Cashea, which has been downloaded on the phones of 8 million Venezuelans, is now backing an initiative to bundle receivables of affiliated retailers that sell goods through its platform — a way to shift the burden of extending credit to costumers. The so-called financing certificates, which are originated through a broker, are then sold to Cashea at a discount through the Caracas exchange.

Cashea has already moved $40 million worth of the certificates onto the exchange since the initiative was launched in March, an amount equivalent to 45% the total volume traded on the exchange, according to data compiled by the company.

“This is Cashea’s next phase,” said founder Pedro Vallenilla in an interview. “We are answering the call that the stock exchange is an instrument to invigorate the economy.”

Even as the platform has helped facilitate sales, it has also created a cash crunch for merchants now holding more receivables in a country with double-digit monthly inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency. The certificates are designed to ease that squeeze, with Cashea using a mix of their own capital and private financing to purchase the debt, at a discount rate that ranges between 1% and 5% of the value of the packaged invoices.

“Our intention is to continue working to build financial and commercial tools to become that application for all Venezuelans’ needs,” Vallenilla said.

Maturities could be as short as 14 days, the minimum credit limit for consumers using Cashea, bringing liquidity to the market, and certificates are dollar-linked, but issued in bolivars.

