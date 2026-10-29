Why buyouts on the rise? Any specific reason? After Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz and Skydance offer employees voluntary exit

Microsoft Buyout: As companies reassess their workforces amid cost pressures, restructuring and changing business priorities, voluntary buyout packages are emerging as an alternative to conventional layoffs. Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz and Skydance have recently offered employees Voluntary Exit Offers.

Are voluntary exit schemes becoming a preferred way for companies to reduce headcount while giving employees a choice?

Microsoft offers voluntary buyouts Microsoft has introduced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in the US, Canada, India and the UK at level 70 and below. In a memo, Chief People Officer Amy Coleman outlined the initiative as the company continues to reshape its workforce.

Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer comes amid broader changes at the technology giant, including workforce reductions and substantial investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Microsoft is balancing its workforce requirements with the resources needed to compete in the fast-evolving AI market.

Voluntary buyouts allow employees to leave with financial compensation rather than face an involuntary termination. Such programmes can also help companies reduce staffing costs while giving workers greater control over their departure.

Mercedes-Benz targets support roles Mercedes-Benz is also offering voluntary buyouts, targeting employees in indirect functions in Germany. The programme is expected to begin in December as the automaker seeks to reduce costs amid challenging market conditions, particularly in China.

Chief Executive Ola Kallenius has been steering the company through a difficult period for the global automotive industry, with competition, changing consumer demand and pressure on profitability shaping its strategy.

The buyout offer forms part of a wider cost-saving push. Mercedes-Benz reported financial pressure in the third quarter, reinforcing the need to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

By focusing on support functions, Mercedes-Benz can seek to lower operating expenses without relying exclusively on compulsory redundancies. However, the long-term impact will depend on employee participation and how Mercedes-Benz manages its remaining workforce.

Skydance links buyouts to return-to-office policy At Skydance, the voluntary exit offer is tied to a different issue: workplace policy.

Following the merger involving Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, the company has offered buyouts to employees who do not wish to work from the office five days a week.

The package provides two weeks of severance pay for every year an employee has worked at the company. Employees have until November 8, 2026, to decide whether to accept the one-time offer.

An internal human resources email from Skydance bosses outlined the terms, giving employees who are unwilling to comply with the new office attendance expectations an option to leave with financial support.

Are voluntary buyouts replacing layoffs? The three cases show how voluntary exit packages can serve different corporate objectives. Technology companies may use them while redirecting resources towards new priorities, automakers can deploy them to manage costs, and media businesses may offer them during organisational or workplace changes.

Buyouts can reduce the need for compulsory layoffs and give employees time to consider their options. For employers, they may also help manage workforce reductions with less disruption.

However, voluntary exit offers do not guarantee that companies will avoid layoffs altogether. Their effectiveness depends on how many employees accept the offers and whether departures align with business needs.