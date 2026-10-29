Why buyouts on the rise? Any specific reason? After Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz and Skydance offer employees voluntary exit

Microsoft Buyout: As companies reassess their workforces amid cost pressures, restructuring and changing business priorities, voluntary buyout packages are emerging as an alternative to conventional layoffs. Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz and Skydance have recently offered employees Voluntary Exit Offers.

Are voluntary exit schemes becoming a preferred way for companies to reduce headcount while giving employees a choice?

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Microsoft offers voluntary buyouts Microsoft has introduced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in the US, Canada, India and the UK at level 70 and below. In a memo, Chief People Officer Amy Coleman outlined the initiative as the company continues to reshape its workforce.

Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer comes amid broader changes at the technology giant, including workforce reductions and substantial investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Microsoft is balancing its workforce requirements with the resources needed to compete in the fast-evolving AI market.

Voluntary buyouts allow employees to leave with financial compensation rather than face an involuntary termination. Such programmes can also help companies reduce staffing costs while giving workers greater control over their departure.

Mercedes-Benz targets support roles Mercedes-Benz is also offering voluntary buyouts, targeting employees in indirect functions in Germany. The programme is expected to begin in December as the automaker seeks to reduce costs amid challenging market conditions, particularly in China.

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Chief Executive Ola Kallenius has been steering the company through a difficult period for the global automotive industry, with competition, changing consumer demand and pressure on profitability shaping its strategy.

The buyout offer forms part of a wider cost-saving push. Mercedes-Benz reported financial pressure in the third quarter, reinforcing the need to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

By focusing on support functions, Mercedes-Benz can seek to lower operating expenses without relying exclusively on compulsory redundancies. However, the long-term impact will depend on employee participation and how Mercedes-Benz manages its remaining workforce.

Skydance links buyouts to return-to-office policy At Skydance, the voluntary exit offer is tied to a different issue: workplace policy.

Following the merger involving Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, the company has offered buyouts to employees who do not wish to work from the office five days a week.

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The package provides two weeks of severance pay for every year an employee has worked at the company. Employees have until November 8, 2026, to decide whether to accept the one-time offer.

An internal human resources email from Skydance bosses outlined the terms, giving employees who are unwilling to comply with the new office attendance expectations an option to leave with financial support.

Are voluntary buyouts replacing layoffs? The three cases show how voluntary exit packages can serve different corporate objectives. Technology companies may use them while redirecting resources towards new priorities, automakers can deploy them to manage costs, and media businesses may offer them during organisational or workplace changes.

Buyouts can reduce the need for compulsory layoffs and give employees time to consider their options. For employers, they may also help manage workforce reductions with less disruption.

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However, voluntary exit offers do not guarantee that companies will avoid layoffs altogether. Their effectiveness depends on how many employees accept the offers and whether departures align with business needs.

As businesses continue to adjust to economic uncertainty, technological change and new operating models, voluntary buyouts are becoming an important workforce-management tool. Whether they become a lasting alternative to layoffs will depend on how companies balance cost savings with the skills and people they need to retain.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.