BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
In a memo sent to staff, co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said in addition to the news division, layoffs would take place in its business, content, tech and administrative teams. BuzzFeed is also considering making job cuts in international markets
Pulitzer Prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division cuts another 15% of its staff across the company, adding to layoffs made earlier this year.
