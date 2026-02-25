BWH Hotels plans to scale its India revenue to ₹500 crore by FY30, betting on greenfield hotel development and expansion into religious and highway-linked growth markets.
Why BWH Hotels is betting on tier 2 India to hit ₹500 crore revenue
SummaryBWH Hotels expects its revenue in India to grow to ₹300 crore by FY27, with a goal of ₹500 crore by FY30. The company is set to open more hotels, expanding its portfolio to 100 by FY30, primarily in northern and central India.
BWH Hotels plans to scale its India revenue to ₹500 crore by FY30, betting on greenfield hotel development and expansion into religious and highway-linked growth markets.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More