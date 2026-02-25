Why BWH Hotels is betting on tier 2 India to hit ₹500 crore revenue

BWH Hotels plans to scale its India revenue to ₹500 crore by FY30, betting on greenfield hotel development and expansion into religious and highway-linked growth markets.
BWH Hotels plans to scale its India revenue to ₹500 crore by FY30, betting on greenfield hotel development and expansion into religious and highway-linked growth markets.
The company, which operates brands such as Best Western Hotels & Resorts, WorldHotels and SureStay Hotels, expects revenue from India to rise to about ₹300 crore by FY27 from roughly ₹250 crore in FY25 as new properties begin contributing.
“We added four new hotels last year and that takes us closer to ₹300 crore in business. As we open more properties this year, you will see a sharper jump,” said Ron Pohl, president of international operations and president of WorldHotels at BWH Hotels. Pohl is in India for the hospitality conference HOPE 2026 by hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock.
BWH, which operates as a hotel management company in India, does not invest capital into properties but works with local hotel owners, either managing hotels on their behalf or franchising its brands to them.
The company has 36 operational hotels in India and 26 in the pipeline, taking its total signed and open portfolio to 62. It aims to add 15-20 hotels annually and reach 100 hotels by FY30, a target outlined in 2024.
In January 2025, BWH opened its first 116-room WorldHotels property in Manesar, NCR.
"A hundred hotels is a very achievable number for us here,” Pohl said. “The team is signing consistently, and most of what we are adding now is new construction.”
That greenfield pivot was first articulated last year as the company sought to strengthen brand positioning in India. Most of the current pipeline has a construction timeline of two to three years.
The focus remains on north and central India, particularly religious destinations and towns benefiting from highway-led connectivity. Regional markets such as Ayodha, Bareilly, Almora, Udaipur and Vrindavan are part of its expansion plan.
In the National Capital Region, the company is developing a 160-key hotel in Noida as part of a mixed-use project that includes offices and a mall. “It is a larger-format project in a strong micro-market,” Pohl said.
Recent signings range between 100 and 160 room hotels, reflecting a push towards assets that can drive both room revenue and banqueting income.
Occupancies across the India portfolio are holding at 68-72%, broadly in line with global averages, while average room rates continue to grow here. Still, Pohl cautioned against rapid supply additions.
“Growth is important, but it has to be structured growth. We have seen markets where overbuilding impacts performance. We don’t want to build just to hit numbers,” he said.
According to HVS Anarock, India’s hotel sector entered 2025 on firm footing. In January, average room rates rose 10-12% year-on-year to about ₹9,100-9,300, while revenue per available room grew 15-17%.
Demand was led by corporate travel, meetings and incentive activity and the extended festive season, keeping occupancies elevated. Metro markets such as Mumbai and Delhi continued to command rates upwards of ₹15,000.
Mandeep S. Lamba, president & CEO (South Asia), global hospitality practice for HVS, in an analysis of the third quarter of FY26 said, India’s hotel sector saw a sequential recovery driven by festive and year-end demand, with occupancy rising to 66-68% and revenue per available room or RevPAR improved in the range of 3-5%, quarter-on-quarter across different markets as well.
Top priority
India remains one of the company’s priority growth markets globally, alongside Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Egypt. While the global hospitality cycle has cooled after record post-pandemic years, he said occupancy is stabilising with continued rate growth expected around the world.
About 60% of the India portfolio is under management contracts and 40% under franchise agreements, through its partnership with Sorrel Hospitality. The group is also preparing to introduce the WorldHotels brand in India and sees potential for branded residences over time.
Competition is intensifying, with global chains such as Marriott International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts expanding deeper into mid-scale and upper mid-scale segments. However, Pohl said India’s branded room penetration remains low, particularly outside metros, leaving headroom for growth.
Technology is emerging as a structural shift. The company is rebuilding its website platform to accommodate AI-led booking behaviour. “You may not be the one shopping for your hotel room in the future. A bot may be doing that for you,” Pohl said, adding that selling to digital agents requires a different approach to distribution.
At the hotel level, the company is investing in systems that capture guest preferences. “Customers expect us to know them. If you prefer a king bed or don’t want a first-floor room, you shouldn’t have to repeat that every time,” he said.