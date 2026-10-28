BWH Hotels looks to add independent hotels in smaller cities

As hotel chains look beyond India’s major cities for growth, BWH Hotels is seeking to add more independent hotels in smaller towns to its global network, betting that improved infrastructure will drive demand for branded accommodation.
The company is also bringing three hotel groups—WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels—under a common umbrella to make its range of properties, from luxury to budget stays, more recognizable to travellers and hotel owners. The groups will retain their distinct identities.