BWH Hotels looks to add independent hotels in smaller cities

NEW DELHI : As hotel chains look beyond India’s major cities for growth, BWH Hotels is seeking to add more independent hotels in smaller towns to its global network, betting that improved infrastructure will drive demand for branded accommodation.
NEW DELHI : As hotel chains look beyond India’s major cities for growth, BWH Hotels is seeking to add more independent hotels in smaller towns to its global network, betting that improved infrastructure will drive demand for branded accommodation.
The company is also bringing three hotel groups—WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels—under a common umbrella to make its range of properties, from luxury to budget stays, more recognizable to travellers and hotel owners. The groups will retain their distinct identities.
The company is also bringing three hotel groups—WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels—under a common umbrella to make its range of properties, from luxury to budget stays, more recognizable to travellers and hotel owners. The groups will retain their distinct identities.
“Small towns are coming into focus… because of infrastructure. The possibility of conversions is quite large. Many such properties are already there, which are unbranded and can be brought on board,” Atul Jain, chief operating officer for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at BWH Hotels, told Mint.
It expects greater opportunities to work with existing hotels in these markets rather than depend entirely on new properties being built from scratch. Independent hotels do benefit from an international brand, access to a wider pool of travellers and a hotel company’s booking and marketing systems, Jain said.
The move to rebrand its global business will strengthen BWH Hotels’ existing expansion plans in India. Mint reported in February that the company is targeting 100 hotels in India by fiscal year 2029-30 (FY30), with a focus on religious destinations and towns benefiting from better highway connectivity. It currently operates 34 hotels in the country and has another 26 in its pipeline, added Jain.
BWH Hotels has around 4,300 hotels across more than 100 countries and territories, spanning 18 brands. In India, it operates five brands: Best Western, Best Western Plus, SureStay, SureStay Plus and Aiden by Best Western.
Brand overhaul
Jain said the company’s expansion into multiple brands had not translated into a clear understanding of its portfolio among customers and hotel owners. The rebranding is intended to address that gap and make the group’s presence across price segments more visible.
He said customers often continued to associate Best Western with roadside motels and are not fully aware of the group’s wider portfolio, including its luxury offerings. The move is now intended to improve the overall business and make it more upmarket.
BWH Hotels is also planning changes to its loyalty programme from January 2027, alongside upgrades to its website, mobile app and other digital services. The aim is to make rewards easier to understand and use across its hotels, encouraging travellers to book with the group again. A larger pool of repeat customers could also make the network more attractive to hotel owners considering joining it.
Staying ahead
Competition for independent hotel owners is intensifying as homegrown hotel operators expand through asset-light models, while larger chains increasingly acquire stakes in niche brands. Operators such as Alivaa Hotels and jüSTa Hotels & Resorts have been building portfolios around boutique and upscale properties through franchise, revenue-sharing and management arrangements.
Alivaa broadened its platform with an investment in Xenious Hotels in 2025, while Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) completed its acquisition of a 51% stake in Brij Hospitality in April 2026. Signum Hotels, meanwhile, partnered with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in 2025 to add 5,000 rooms over five years under Wyndham's Trademark Collection, with Signum managing the properties.
BWH Hotels works with hotel owners through franchising and management contracts globally, rather than owning hotels directly. Under a franchise, an owner operates a hotel using the chain’s brand and systems. Under a management contract, the company or its partner manages the property’s day-to-day operations. Both arrangements allow hotel management companies to expand without buying or building every property themselves.
In India, Jain said its portfolio is split approximately 50:50 between franchise and managed hotels.
For independent hotel owners, joining a global hotel chain provides access to central reservation systems, marketing and loyalty programmes. The challenge is to find properties that meet these requirements and convince owners that the association can bring enough additional business to justify the cost, Jain said.