By 2023, digital wallets are expected to surpass cash payment mode: Report

As per the company, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of cashless payments with advancements in technology and digitalisation in India. Prepaid cards, bank transfers and cash on delivery market shares are in decline and are projected to collectively comprise just 8.8 percent of e-commerce transaction value by 2025 as per the report. Digital wallets (45.4 percent) followed by debit cards (14.6 percent) and credit/charge cards (13.3 percent) were the leading e-commerce payment methods in 2021. The report also added that with superior checkout solutions, flexibility in underlying payment methods, anchor role in e-commerce marketplace ecosystems and local wallets consolidating into regional and global super apps, digital wallets are expected to grow globally. In India, they are projected to extend their lead over other e-commerce payment methods through 2025, when they are projected to account for 52.9 percent of the transaction value.

