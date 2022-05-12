By 2023, digital wallets are expected to surpass cash payment mode: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s e-commerce market is expected to increase 96% to $120 billion between 2021 and 2015, according to the 2022 Global Payments Report by Worldpay from FIS
For customers around the globe, e-commerce payment preferences continue to shift away from cash and credit cards towards digital wallets and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), as per the press release from FIS.
“India’s e-commerce market is expected to increase 96 percent to $120 billion USD between 2021 and 2015," according to the 2022 Global Payments Report (GPR) by Worldpay from FIS. The GPR examines current and future payment trends, along with future projections for payment method shares as well as market size, stated the press release.
As per the company, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of cashless payments with advancements in technology and digitalisation in India. Prepaid cards, bank transfers and cash on delivery market shares are in decline and are projected to collectively comprise just 8.8 percent of e-commerce transaction value by 2025 as per the report. Digital wallets (45.4 percent) followed by debit cards (14.6 percent) and credit/charge cards (13.3 percent) were the leading e-commerce payment methods in 2021. The report also added that with superior checkout solutions, flexibility in underlying payment methods, anchor role in e-commerce marketplace ecosystems and local wallets consolidating into regional and global super apps, digital wallets are expected to grow globally. In India, they are projected to extend their lead over other e-commerce payment methods through 2025, when they are projected to account for 52.9 percent of the transaction value.
India’s Point-of-Sale (POS) market is projected to increase by 28.8 percent between 2021 and 2025 when it will surpass US$1.08 trillion. Cash was the leading in-store payment method in 2021 with 37.1 percent of transaction value, followed by digital wallets (24.8 percent), and credit/charge cards (18.1 percent). However, digital wallets are projected to overtake cash as the most popular in-store payment method by 2023 when they are projected to account for 30.8 percent of POS transaction value, as per the report.
Additionally, the report states that BNPL is India’s fastest-growing online payment method. BNPL services, which allow consumers to pay for goods and services, either through a one-time invoice or a finite set of instalments are projected to rise to 8.6 percent of e-commerce market value by 2025, up from just 3 percent in 2021.