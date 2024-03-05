BYD India makes renewed push for volumes in 2024, expands product line up
The EV maker launched its performance electric sedan SEAL in India at a starting price of ₹41 lakh
New Delhi: China's BYD, the world's largest EV maker in terms of sales, is looking to reignite its India aspirations by increasing its imports into the country and expand its product portfolio after a series of setbacks led it to miss its sales targets in 2023. The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) maker launched its performance electric sedan SEAL in India on Tuesday at a starting price of ₹41 lakh, going up to ₹53 lakh ex-showroom for an all-wheel drive variant. The Seal has a range of up to 650 km for its top-end rear-wheel drive model.