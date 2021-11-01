BYD launches premium electric vehicle in India, promises more

NEW DELHI: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s Indian arm on Monday launched its ‘all new e6’ model at an ex-showroom price of ₹29.6 lakh, seeking to capitalise on India’s emerging market for electric mobility.

BYD India Pvt. Ltd. in a statement said the model with 71.7 kilowatt hour (kwh) blade battery is being made available to the business-to-business segment.

The vehicle has a WLTC (worldwide harmonised light vehicles test cycles) range of 520 kms (city) and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km with single charge. The motor offers a torque of 180 Nm and a top speed of 130 km per hour, the statement said.

Mint was the first to report about BYD India’s plan to launch the e6 model in the country on 1 November. Mint reported on Monday that a host of electric four-wheeler models, such as the e6 from China’s biggest electric carmaker BYD Auto Co. Ltd, Kia’s Soul EV, and Renault’s hatchback Zoe EV, may be launched in India.

BYD said it was “thrilled" to be a part of India’s electric vehicle revolution and would roll out more product ranges in the future.

"We are delighted to launch the all-new e6 to achieve India’s electric revolution goals with our premium green technology. We believe this could be a perfect and a strategic time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India. We strive to surpass local customer's expectations and I am confident that the all-new e6 and more product portfolio in the future will certainly achieve this," the statement said quoting BYD India Pvt. Ltd. executive director Ketsu Zhang.

BYD India was set up in 2007 in Chennai and has an office in New Delhi. The Indian subsidiary has two factories, covering more than 140,000 sqm, with a cumulative investment of over $150 million. The business covers mobile components, solar panels, battery energy storage, electric buses, electric trucks, electric forklifts, chargers, rail transit, and more, also providing customers with product solutions and related after-sales services, the company statement said.

BYD’s India branch has gradually developed into the group's South Asia regional headquarters, realising its localisation strategy in the region. With local partners, the Indian branch has successfully piloted pure e-buses in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chennai, and other cities. At present, BYD has a large market share of e-buses commercially operating in India, the company said.

