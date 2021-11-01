BYD launches premium electric vehicle in India, promises more

"We are delighted to launch the all-new e6 to achieve India’s electric revolution goals with our premium green technology. We believe this could be a perfect and a strategic time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India. We strive to surpass local customer's expectations and I am confident that the all-new e6 and more product portfolio in the future will certainly achieve this," the statement said quoting BYD India Pvt. Ltd. executive director Ketsu Zhang.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}