How BYD dethroned Tesla and how it will navigate Trump’s tariffs
SummaryChinese EV giant BYD expanded its global market share on the back of lower prices, vertical integration and research and development. However, it now faces challenges amid tariff wars and growing strategic concerns.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has been making headlines for surpassing Tesla—a long-time EV industry leader—in revenue and volume. While BYD’s quick rise now faces challenges from tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the company’s effort to seek alternate markets in Southeast Asia and South America may insulate it from the uncertainties to some extent.