How BYD dethroned Tesla and how it will navigate Trump’s tariffs

Beyond China

While China remains the world's largest market for EVs, it is also becoming one of the most competitive, accelerating BYD's global ambitions. It could also expand its margins (currently lower than Tesla's) as it pushes its most premium offerings, Denza and Yangwang, in Europe. Its flagship store in London is in the vicinity of Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley. However, amid intensifying trade wars, it faces challenges. The US has imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs and Europe 27%.