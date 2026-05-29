Byju Raveendran’s long-running settlement talks face fresh strain after Singapore ruling

The dispute over ownership of some Aakash Educational Services Ltd shares continues to cast a cloud over settlement talks of bankrupt edtech Byju's, even as its founder Byju Raveendran expresses optimism over settlement talks.
On Wednesday, Raveendran said settlement discussions with lenders and investors were close to resolution, hours after a Singapore court sentenced him to six months in jail in a contempt case. However, according to a person aware of the matter, talks have stalled over the question of Aakash, a chunk of whose shares are under dispute.
“The talks have been underway for about five months, but they have not moved to a settlement because the status of the Aakash shareholding remains disputed,” said a second person familiar with the matter. Cleaning the Aakash cap table has to happen for any Byju's resolution to hold, the person said on the condition of anonymity.