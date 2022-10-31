Byju Raveendran pens emotional farewell note to sacked staff2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 07:31 PM IST
Raveendran wrote in an internal letter to employees that he is truly sorry to those who will have to leave Byju’s
Edtech unicorn Byju’s founder sought forgiveness from the 2,500 employees who are in the process of being fired by the edtech, as it pursues a plan to achieve profitability by the end of FY23.