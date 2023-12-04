Byju Raveendran pledges homes to raise funds for staff salaries
Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech titan Byju’s, has pledged his home as well as those owned by his family members to raise money for paying employees as the company battles a cash crunch, the report said
Byju Raveendran, the eponymous founder of Indian edtech titan Byju’s, has pledged his home as well as those owned by his family members to raise money for paying employees as the company battles a cash crunch, according to people familiar with the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message