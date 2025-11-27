Byju Raveendran to file $2.5 billion damages claim against GLAS Trust's fund diversion allegations — Details here

Edtech platform Byju's founder Byju Raveendran is on the way to file a lawsuit worth $2.5 billion against GLAS Trust, while also saying he will submit new evidence at courts in the US to counter claims alleging $533 million was diverted from Byju’s Alpha, the company's American financing entity.
The development comes less than a week after a Delaware bankruptcy ordered Byju Raveendran to pay over $1.07 billion in a default judgment.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
