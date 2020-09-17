BYJU’s acquires ed-tech startup LabInApp

“Technology has become the core to most human essentials, with ed-tech topping the chart; especially in the pandemic world. While schools have their set of challenges, students shouldn’t miss out on experiential learning [...] to further scale LabInApp’s products and potential, there is no better education platform than BYJU’s, which has a large number of K-12 students actively using their services," said Pavan Shinde, co-founder & CEO, LabInApp.