Byju's acquires LabInApp

There are 550 simulations on LabInApp with more in various stages of development. The content is designed as per the NCERT guidelines and supports all major curriculum from Grades 6 to 12. Unitus Ventures invested in LabInApp in 2015-16 along with Sylvant and Sandeep Maheshwari as angel investors. With Byju's acquisition, Unitus will exit the company completely, the statement said.