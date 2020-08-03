India’s online education segment is on fire after the raging coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns shuttered schools across the country, prompting a never-before migration to online learning. According to an estimate about 250 million school-going children in the country have been affected by pandemic-induced school closures. Even parents, teachers and schools skeptical of the online model have been forced to adopt digital learning tools that have prompted an unprecedented surge of users to online portals such as Byju’s run by Think & Learn Pvt. Byju’s has raised $400 million this year alone and was last funded by Bond Capital co-founded by Silicon Valley investment guru, Mary Meeker, formerly of Kleiner Perkins. Its rivals are gathering backers, too. Last month, online learning startup Vedantu raised $100 million from U.S.-based investor Coatue Management. Unacademy, another leading startup is said to be raising funds at a valuation of over $1 billion, which would make it the country’s second edtech unicorn.