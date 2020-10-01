Byju’s, Dream 11 push startup funding in September quarter

Over the past few weeks, startup unicorns have been able to raise millions of dollars in funding from investors from US, Europe and Singapore, as they chart a new phase of growth in a covid-world. Even as Chinese investors stayed away, startups such as Zomato raised $165 million from Tiger Global Management and Temasek and said it plans to go public in 2021, and e-grocer BigBasket is raising around $300-350 million.