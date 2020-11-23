Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr gets respite from court in case against Pradeep Poonia

WhiteHat Jr and its founder and CEO Karan Bajaj had recently filed a ₹20 crore defamation suit against Poonia, who has fiercely criticized WhiteHat Jr's online ads, pointing to unethical advertising tactics employed by edtech startups to sell its products to parents and young students. In the past two months alone WhiteHat Jr, which offers a platform to teaching coding to children from ages 6-18, has censored more than 20 pieces of content on YouTube, LinkedIn, Tumblr, and Twitter.