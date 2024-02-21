Byju's $200 million rights issue fully subscribed; third party agency to check usage of funds: CEO Raveendran
Think and Learn Private Limited, which operates under Byju's brand name, has floated $200 million rights issue at less than 99 per cent enterprise valuation compared to its peak valuation of $22 billion.
Edtech major Byju's founder and CEO Raveendran said on Wednesday, February 21 that the company's $200 million rights issue has been fully subscribed and asked all shareholders to participate in the ‘renewed mission’.
