Why Byju’s Aakash stake matters to creditors—and why cashing out won’t be easy

Bengaluru: A long-drawn court battle between Byju’s and its former subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Ltd over a rights issue ended in a truce, but the deal is back in focus with international creditors looking to recover money owed by the insolvent edtech firm.
Bengaluru: A long-drawn court battle between Byju’s and its former subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Ltd over a rights issue ended in a truce, but the deal is back in focus with international creditors looking to recover money owed by the insolvent edtech firm.
Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Byju’s, and Aakash Educational Services informed the National Company Law Tribunal earlier this week that they have settled their dispute over a rights issue.
Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Byju’s, and Aakash Educational Services informed the National Company Law Tribunal earlier this week that they have settled their dispute over a rights issue.
But the settlement’s terms have not been disclosed, leaving creditors with a key question: how much of Aakash does Think & Learn actually own, and can that stake be monetized?
Aakash conducted three rounds of a rights issue between November 2025 and March 2026. Byju’s subscribed to the issue, but Aakash did not allot all the shares for which the edtech firm had paid, citing concerns that the subscription money breached foreign-exchange and borrowing rules.
After the first round, Think & Learn’s recorded stake in Aakash fell from 25.75% to 10.99%. By 31 March, Think & Learn's recorded stake stood at 13.72% after some of the shares were allotted. However, another 122.2 million shares, for which it had paid ₹61.12 crore, remained unallotted.
The parties plan to file a joint application before the tribunal regarding the settlement, but have not disclosed whether Byju’s will receive all those shares under the settlement.
The development matters because Think & Learn is in insolvency proceedings, and its creditors—London-headquartered Glas Trust and Qatar Holding LLC—are seeking to recover money from the assets that are available to the company.
The two creditors, however, are pursuing separate blocks of Aakash shares through different legal routes. Neither block has yet been turned into cash.
While Glas’s route runs through Byju's parent Think & Learn, Qatar Holding LLC, an affiliate of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, is pursuing a separate claim against Byju Raveendran and his Singapore-based firm, Byju’s Investments Pte. Ltd. It seeks to enforce an arbitration award of more than $235 million, carrying interest at 4% a year compounded daily from 28 February 2024.
Email queries to Aakash and Raveendran’s representatives went unanswered till press time. Glas Trust and Qatar Holding declined to comment.
Glas' claim
GLAS Trust, which lent $1.2 billion to Byju’s through a term loan, is pursuing a claim linked to Think & Learn’s Aakash shares. The question is whether those shares form part of the collateral available to lenders.
Glas' status as a creditor does not automatically give it ownership of the Aakash shares, said Tushar Kumar, an advocate at the Supreme Court. Whether it has a direct claim over them depends on whether the lenders’ security documents specifically cover that block. Without such security, the shares remain Think & Learn’s asset and would have to be dealt with through the insolvency process, Kumar said.
Ankit Rajgarhia, partner at Bahuguna Law Associates, said a confirmed Aakash stake would have to be disclosed to bidders seeking to take over Think & Learn through its insolvency proceedings. It could make their bids more valuable and improve recoveries for creditors.
Glas Trust could not claim the shares merely because it is a creditor. The stake would have to be sold under the insolvency rules or dealt with through a resolution plan approved by creditors and the NCLT.
But the value of that stake is uncertain. “Any valuation of an unlisted company, particularly where the valuation is not based on identifiable underlying real assets, is likely to involve a significant element of commercial judgment,” said Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner at AZB & Partners. A buyer would also have to consider Aakash’s existing and potential liabilities, he said.
Aakash’s accounts show why that matters. In fiscal 2026, it reported a consolidated loss of ₹186.5 crore, narrower than ₹220.8 crore a year earlier, while revenue was nearly unchanged at ₹2,040.5 crore. Liabilities stood at ₹2,645 crore against assets of ₹2,206 crore. These included ₹939 crore in lease obligations and a ₹438 crore bank overdraft guaranteed by its holding company, Manipal Health Systems Pvt. Ltd. Aakash ended the year with ₹112 crore in cash.
On a standalone basis, Aakash reported a loss of ₹266 crore and negative net worth of ₹441.6 crore. Current liabilities exceeded current assets by ₹1,411.6 crore.
Auditor Khandelwal Jain & Co. said, “These conditions raise significant doubt on the Holding Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” it said.
As of 31 March 2026, Manipal Health Systems held 63.95% of Aakash Educational Services, followed by Byju’s parent Think & Learn at 13.72%, MNI Ventures at about 9.15%, Bisy Philip at 5.15% and another Manipal group company at 4.93%, according to Aakash’s annual report.
Qatar's claim
Meanwhile, Qatar Holding's claim involves a separate set of Aakash's shares. The Qatar Holding is seeking to enforce an arbitration award of more than $235 million against Byju Raveendran and his Singapore-based firm, Byju’s Investments Pte. Ltd. The award carries interest of 4% a year, compounded daily, from 28 February 2024.
Qatar Holding’s claim centres on 17.89 million Aakash shares held by Beeaar Investco Pte. Ltd, a Singapore entity wholly owned by Raveendran. The Karnataka High Court attached Raveendran’s beneficial interest in those shares in January.
The Economic Times reported this month that Raveendran has proposed an Aakash share deal to settle the claim.
Beeaar’s holding fell from 16.09% of Aakash at 31 March 2025 to about 2.86% at 31 March 2026 after the rights issues.
At the roughly $2 billion valuation reported by Reuters in June for separate settlement talks over Aakash, Beeaar’s 2.86% stake would be worth about $57 million on paper, less than a quarter of Qatar Holding’s over $235 million award.
Bisy Philip matter
There is another Aakash shareholding that may also matter. Bisy Philip, a UAE-based businesswoman married to Raveendran associate Rajendran Vellapalath, holds 5.15% of Aakash. As Mint reported in December 2025, her appearance in the rights issue raised questions because her allotment matched the portion previously attributed to Beeaar.
At the same assumed $2 billion valuation, Philip’s 5.15% stake and Beeaar’s 2.86% stake would together be worth about $160 million, still below Qatar Holding’s award. But a paper valuation does not mean that Qatar Holding can take possession of or sell those shares.
“Shares are not payment until they are sold,” said Patel of Gandhi Law Associates. Before treating any block as settling an award, a creditor would need clean title and free transferability, he said. Where shares stand in someone else’s name, it would also need a court finding or the registered holder’s binding consent on beneficial ownership.
“The prudent course is to credit the award only when the shares are sold or valued at an agreed minimum, with the right to enforce the balance preserved until then. Releasing the claim on a paper transfer alone would shift all the risk to the creditor,” Patel added.
The creditors are therefore left with two potential pools of Aakash shares, but neither is straightforward to monetize. The settlement between Think & Learn and Aakash could bring clarity on how much of the company the insolvent edtech firm ultimately owns.