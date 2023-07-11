Byju's account books on radar as Centre orders inspection: Report2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST
India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection into edtech startup Byju's account books following reports of financial reporting compliance failures and governance lapses. Byju's denies the allegations.
India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection into the account books of embattled edtech startup Byju's. It has sought a report in six weeks, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
