BYJU’s acquires Aakash Educational Services in about a billion-dollar deal

“What is really scaling well in international markets such as China for the test prep segment is a blended hybrid model of online and offline. Further, a lot of learning has moved online due to the habits formed by pupils over the last one year. So, students might go to offline centres for direct teacher interactions over weekends and undertake group preparations, which are critical for the test preps. But what percentage will be offline versus online will be difficult to predict," Byju Raveendran, founder, and chief executive of BYJU’s told Mint.

