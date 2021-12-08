Byju's acquires Austrian maths learning platform GeoGebra

In September, Byju's had announced the acquisition of K-12 creative coding platform, Tynker for an undisclosed amount. In July, Byju's had acquired US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 million (around ₹3,729.8 crore), and had announced an additional $1 billion (about ₹7,459.7 crore) investment over the next three years in the North American market to expand its operations there.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}