Companies
Mint Explainer: Why Byju's creditors have dragged the RP to courts
Mansi Verma 5 min read 23 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Summary
- Ahead of Aditya Birla Finance and Glas Trust’s respective hearings on 24 and 25 September, Mint explains how the rift between the creditors and the RP of Byju's will impact the resolution process.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Aditya Birla Finance and the US-based Glas Trust have accused Byju's resolution professional (RP), Pankaj Srivastava, of wrongful practices in the bankruptcy process.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less