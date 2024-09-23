What do the creditors want?

Glas Trust Llc is seeking reinstatement in the committee of creditors (CoC), after Srivastava excluded it from the CoC. “Srivastava’s actions are unprecedented and entirely illegitimate as no IRP in the history of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of India has ever attempted to unlawfully strip financial creditors of claims of this magnitude, amounting to more than $1.35 billion without any legitimate reason and in doing so securing his appointment as the permanent RP," it said in a 3 September letter.