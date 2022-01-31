Byju's aims for SPAC merger agreement within a month

One wild card is India’s government. Narendra Modi’s administration will present its budget Tuesday morning in New Delhi, and local media reported that some companies have lobbied for a relaxation in regulations that prohibit domestic companies like Byju’s from directly listing on foreign exchanges. If those rules are changed, Byju’s would reconsider the SPAC merger plans and revisit the idea of an IPO, perhaps with a dual listing in the U.S. and India.

