Byju's allegedly hid $533 million in obscure hedge fund, claim lenders in lawsuit: Report2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Byju's allegedly hid $533 million in a hedge fund, according to lenders trying to recover the money
Edtech giant Byju’s, allegedly hid $533 million in an obscure three-year-old hedge fund, according to lenders trying to recover the cash, Bloomberg reported. The allegations are the latest twist in an increasingly public battle between Byju’s, and lenders who claim the $533 million is collateral for a $1.2 billion loan.