Byju’s, lenders in deal to rejig $1.2 bn loan, end litigation1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:42 PM IST
The announcement comes months after the lenders, led by Redwood Capital, dragged Byju’s to a US court seeking that loan repayment be speeded up and gaining control of the US entity, Byju’s Alpha
Mumbai: Struggling edtech platform Byju’s and its lenders have reached a consensus on restructuring its $1.2 billion term loan B. According to a joint statement by Byju’s and its lenders, the proposed amendment, that will be effective before 3 August, seeks to address loan acceleration, end all litigation, and prevent any further enforcement actions.
