BENGALURU : Edtech unicorn Byju’s has appointed Puneet Bhirani as senior vice president of operations, the company said on Monday.

In his new role, Bhirani will oversee the edtech’s overall operations strategy and build a strong and innovative technological support to scale the business. Given the company’s growth across new products and platforms, he will also look at strengthening internal capacity as per the strategic objectives.

“Puneet brings in a wealth of experience coupled with deep understanding of business operations. We believe his joining will be a great value addition to the team and look forward to supporting him along the way," said Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, Byju’s.

Before joining Byju’s, Bhirani served as the chief executive officer of Ola Fleet and group chief operating officer at Ola across the cab aggregator’s mobility, foods, and Ola Electric business.

With over 24 years of experience, Bhirani has also worked across markets of India, the UK, and the US, working to set up businesses, expansion, as well as resource optimization across various domains.

Apart from Ola, Bhirani has worked with firms like Mphasis where he served as the chief people and administrative officer. In the past, he has also been associated with companies including Digital Risk, Planet Asia, and Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the team that’s redefining the online learning space and making quality education accessible to all students. BYJU’S has displayed disruptive growth over the past 1.5 years, and I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of the brand’s upheaval and introducing new practices to continue the seamless momentum of existing processes," added Bhirani.

Byju’s, operated by Bengaluru-based Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, had reported ₹2,380 crore as income in FY20 as compared to ₹1,305 crore in the previous year.

Even though the company continued to maintain a steady momentum in top-line growth, its consolidated losses widened to ₹262 crore in FY20 from ₹8.82 crore in FY19.

