Byju’s appoints Vedanta Group’s Ajay Goel as CFO2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:41 AM IST
- Goel will be tasked with implementing stronger financial controls, a critique that existing auditors of Byju’s has been making
MUMBAI : Edtech decacorn Byju’s has appointed Vedanta Group’s Ajay Goel as its chief financial officer amid delay in filing its financial results for year ending March 31, 2022. In a release announcing the appointment, the company said that Goel will help strengthen the company's financial operations, long-term business strategies, and path to profitability.
