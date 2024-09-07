Byju’s auditor BDO quits citing concerns over forensic audit, CEO Raveendran views exit as ’suspicious’

BDO, the auditor firm for the ed-tech startup Byju's, resigned in the middle of a worsening situation at the company, reported Moneycontrol quoting an email on Saturday, September 9. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated7 Sep 2024, 03:16 PM IST
BDO's step down comes at a time when the company is facing multiple legal cases, from insolvency proceedings to employee and vendor dues.
BDO’s step down comes at a time when the company is facing multiple legal cases, from insolvency proceedings to employee and vendor dues.(Bloomberg)

BDO, the auditor firm for the ed-tech startup Byju's, resigned in the middle of a worsening situation at the company, reported Moneycontrol quoting an email on Saturday, September 7. The stepdown comes at a time when the company is facing multiple legal cases from insolvency proceedings to employee and vendor dues, as per the news report.

According to the report, BDO (MSKA & Associates) took charge as the auditor for Byju's and Aakash Educational Services for the next five years in June 2023 after the previous auditor, Deloitte, resigned, citing irregularities in the company.

Also Read | Byju’s says auditors resigned due to initiation of insolvency proceedings

The new auditor requested a forensic audit on July 17, a day after Byju's insolvency plea. According to the statutory requirements, the auditor can resign within 45 days of initiating a letter if they are not satisfied with the company's response, reported the news portal.

“As you are well aware, Byju’s has complied with every request made by BDO, except those that would require us to cross the lines of ethics and legality,” said Byju Raveendran, chief executive officer (CEO) of Byju's in his email to a top executive at BDO on Friday night, as per the news report.

The news portal's queries to the auditor, BDO, remained unanswered till the report was published.

BDO stepped in as an auditor at a time when Byju's was facing regulatory scrutiny as the company did not file financials for the year ended 2022, which led to Delloite flagging the issue and stepping down as the auditor for the company, as per the report.

Also Read | Byju’s facing $101 million tax claims from authorities amid insolvency: Report

“Additionally, I must remind you that in the virtual board meeting of FY22 where the audit report is also clean, you personally confirmed that after conducting thorough due diligence, you found no evidence of fraud or malpractice in our international transactions. This assurance came from you directly, and we have it on record,” said Raveendran to a Partner at BDO in his email, reported the news portal.

“I also find it troubling that BDO's emails requesting for information on July 17, exactly a day after the insolvency proceeding started, were not marked to the Resolution Professional. The timing, coming just a day after Byju’s initiated bankruptcy proceedings, raises serious questions about the motivation behind your firm's decision to step down,” he said in the email, quoted in the report.

In between the troubles for the ed-tech startup, the company has still managed to pay payments in parts to the fees due to BDO, according to CEO Raveendran, cited in the report.

“This indicates our willingness to work together through difficult times. However, it seems the true reason for BDO's resignation is the management's firm refusal to entertain your request to back-date documents and filings, which are illegal. We have multiple proofs in the form of electronic recordings where BDO'S senior partners are explicitly asking our teams to furnish multiple backdated reports. In fact, I have come to know that your senior partner recommended the valuation firm themselves to facilitate this illegal activity…There are several aspects of your firm's operations, and indeed, the nature of your resignation, that remain suspicious,” Raveendran said in his email, reported the news portal.

Also Read | US-based Glas Trust is not included in Byju’s insolvency panel, says report

BDO's comeback to Byju's:

BDO responded to Byju's board through a letter to the founder's family and stated that the company lacked transparency, similar to what the previous auditor highlighted, according to the report.

There was no company support to finish auditing the financial year 2022-23 results, as it finished auditing the 2021-22 ones, according to the report.

“Due to the ongoing litigation with the lenders, we are given to understand by the management that the Company has lost control over certain of its subsidiaries and the management would not have access to the books of account of these subsidiaries. This would further hamper the ability of the Company to be able to complete the preparation of its consolidated financial statements,” said BDO in the letter, reported the news portal.

Also Read | Byju’s bankruptcy: Tribunal defers decision on plea by edtech firm’s US lender

The auditor also raised concerns over a forensic audit on More Ideas General Trading, Byju's Middle East business, as the auditor flagged inordinate delays from the management to start the forensic review, despite multiple reminders though mails, according to BDO's mail cited in the report.

“Since the Company has lost control over certain of its subsidiaries, the management has been unable to provide us sufficient appropriate evidence in respect of these funds, despite repeated reminders. We have therefore reason to believe that the management of the Company lacks transparency with respect to providing full information to the auditor for their consideration and evaluation,” they said, quoted the report.

The auditor also filed a Form ADT 4 under the Companies Act 2013 on September 2, 2024, which indicates fraudulent activities at Byju's.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsByju’s auditor BDO quits citing concerns over forensic audit, CEO Raveendran views exit as ’suspicious’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue